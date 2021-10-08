Miami rabbi and Proud Boy member offering religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccines via email

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 23:25 Hits: 12

I harken back to one of my son’s favorite songs from Sesame Street: “One of these things is not like the other. One of these things just doesn't belong ...” Fast-forward to a Miami-based rabbi, who is not only a member of the Proud Boys, but is offering religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines to both Jews and gentiles.

Rabbi Asher Meza advertises his vaccine exemption letters on Facebook and, according to Miami New Times, also on the Proud Boys’ public Telegram channel. The rabbi, who is vaccinated, told Miami New Times he’s provided about 200 letters so far.

"There are people who just want the freedom to get vaxxed or not, who don't want a mandate," Meza said. "This form we're giving to Christians, too. A Christian can embrace the message because we quote from the Bible."

The letter is sent via email after filling out a Google doc form. It quotes the Old Testament, mixed with a lot of gobbledygook about “personal liberty” and “pursuit of happiness,” and defends the use of non-scientific and totally unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine, which has shown no ability to fight COVID-19, and ivermectin, a drug commonly used to deworm horsesthat not only doesn’t cure COVID-19 but has killed at least two people and sent dozens to the hospital.

