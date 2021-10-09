The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Senate pays credit card bill; Texas GOP attack trans youth; border 'wall' is a con

It is Friday! Republican Senate ogre Mitch McConnell was able to find nine other GOP senators willing to extend the payments for debt they created, at least for another couple of months. Texas continues to do whatever reactionary bigot Gov. Abbott (and his billionaire donor) wants do these days. And young alleged white supremacist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse has a new, grotesque defense.

Here are some of the stories you may have missed:

And from the community:

