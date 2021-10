Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 12:20 Hits: 2

A suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz killed at least 55 people Friday, in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country. The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group claimed responsibility for the attack.

