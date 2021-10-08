The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ndakasi, the Congolese gorilla famous for selfie with rangers, has died

Ndakasi, the Congolese gorilla famous for selfie with rangers, has died Ndakasi, a female gorilla who became world famous after a selfie of her posing with a park ranger went viral in 2019, passed away on September 26 after a long illness, according to an October 5 announcement by Virunga National Park, where she lived. There was an immediate outpouring of grief on social media for Ndakasi, who had become a symbol of the fight to protect the gorillas who live in the mountains of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20211008-ndakasi-dr-congo-gorilla-selfie-died

