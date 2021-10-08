Ndakasi, the Congolese gorilla famous for selfie with rangers, has died

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 12:30 Hits: 2

Ndakasi, a female gorilla who became world famous after a selfie of her posing with a park ranger went viral in 2019, passed away on September 26 after a long illness, according to an October 5 announcement by Virunga National Park, where she lived. There was an immediate outpouring of grief on social media for Ndakasi, who had become a symbol of the fight to protect the gorillas who live in the mountains of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

