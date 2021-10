Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 15:15 Hits: 2

The first female lawyer in Cameroon, Alice Nkom, has made it her life’s work to fight for the decriminalisation of homosexuality in a country where LGBTQ people face up to five years in prison. She hopes that France and the rest of the world will support her fight.

