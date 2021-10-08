The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tree of life: The rare Chilean tree behind world's most important vaccines

Tree of life: The rare Chilean tree behind world's most important vaccines The quillay tree, a rare evergreen native to central Chile, has long been used by indigenous people to make soap and medicine. Now it is also providing a key ingredient in some of the world's most important vaccines, from the world’s first malaria jab to the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine. But some fear growing demand is stretching this rare natural resource to its limit.

