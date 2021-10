Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 17:15 Hits: 11

The Chilean public prosecutor's office on Friday opened an investigation into President Sebastian Pinera over the sale of a mining company through a firm owned by his children, which appeared in the Pandora Papers leaks.

