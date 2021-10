Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 14:31 Hits: 2

SRINAGAR (Reuters) - Small groups of militants armed with pistols have carried out a spate of targeted killings in Indian Kashmir, sowing fear among some minority communities, according to security officials and residents. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/08/hindus-fearful-in-indian-kashmir-after-wave-of-assassinations