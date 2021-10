Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 14:47 Hits: 2

PETALING JAYA: The appointment of a 26-year-old performing arts graduate into Universiti Malaya’s board of directors has kicked off a controversy. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/08/um-board-appointment-sparks-controversy