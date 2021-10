Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 14:52 Hits: 2

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires on Friday, a foreign ministry spokesman said, after border guards accused the Belarusian side of shooting at Polish soldiers patrolling the frontier. Read full story

