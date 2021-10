Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 15:21 Hits: 2

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Friday opened the re-trial of philanthropist Osman Kavala and 50 other defendants over nationwide protests in 2013, in a case which has been a source of growing concern among Turkey's Western allies. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/08/turkish-court-opens-re-trial-in-merged-gezi-protest-cases