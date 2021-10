Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 18:13 Hits: 14

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian prosecutors said on Friday they had widened an investigation into pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, accusing him of colluding with senior officials to finance separatist forces in the eastern Donbass region. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/09/ukraine-widens-probe-against-kremlin-ally-medvedchuk