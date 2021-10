Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 15:30 Hits: 8

President Biden will restore two national monuments in Utah and a marine conservation area in New England, reversing an executive order by former President Trump. Republicans say Democratic presidents have overstepped when establishing national monuments.

