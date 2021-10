Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 15:56 Hits: 6

A recent poll shows that 95% of Americans think misinformation is a problem. But, even though both Democrats and Republicans agree that social media companies are responsible for spreading false information, 53% of Americans don’t think they individually contribute.

