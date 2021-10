Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 15:05 Hits: 2

The sale is a win for PM Narendra Modi, who has embarked on a bold privatisation plan to plug a widening budget deficit.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/10/8/jet-set-tata-group-wins-bid-for-debt-hit-air-india-in-2-4b-deal