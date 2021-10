Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 08:58 Hits: 7

With the US again flirting with a default crisis as Republicans balk at raising the national debt ceiling, and with government debt levels everywhere reaching new highs following COVID-19, questions about the proper role of debt have returned. The truth seems to be that sustainability of government borrowing is as much about politics as economics.

