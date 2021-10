Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 09:30 Hits: 2

The European Union’s recent agreement to issue joint debt to support post-pandemic economic recovery represents an unprecedented step toward deeper integration. But the success of the effort will depend on how the financial relief is allocated and monitored.

