Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 13:04 Hits: 2

Following its recent business-environment rankings scandal, the World Bank will have to overcome a deep trust deficit and take drastic steps to restore public confidence in its data. Any new efforts it undertakes in this area should meet four minimum criteria.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/world-bank-after-doing-business-four-criteria-by-mauricio-cardenas-2021-10