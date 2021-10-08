Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: 'Subverting Justice', Senate Judiciary Committee's report is out

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 12:16 Hits: 2

Senate report gives new details of Trump efforts to use Justice Dept. to overturn election Both parties are bracing for larger fights over a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. Just three days before that melee, then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, his deputy Richard Donoghue, and a few other administration officials met in the Oval Office for a final confrontation on Trump’s plan to replace Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a little-known Justice Department official who had indicated he would publicly pursue Trump’s false claims of mass voter fraud.

DEBT CEILING bill passed 50 to 48 October 8, 2021

That actual vote followed a 61-38 invocation of cloture, breaking a Republican filibuster.

Why the Senate blinked — and stepped back from the brink of a federal default For Democrats, the ability to claim that they had bested McConnell in an old-fashioned Capitol Hill staring contest was icing on the cake, with the internal strife McConnell invited inside his own party from Trump and his allies, who shared Warren’s assessment of a “cave,” looking a lot like whipped cream and sprinkles.

Sen. Romney, who voted no on advancing this graceful common-ground compromise https://t.co/JpCVlyLyWr October 8, 2021

Senate Judiciary probe of Trump's 2020 machinations zeroes in on Pennsylvania House Republican The new report indicates Rep. Scott Perry took a direct role in attempting to help Trump install loyalists in the Justice Department. A Senate Democratic report released Thursday places Rep. Scott Perry at the center of efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election results, urging other congressional investigators to further probe his involvement in the runup to the Jan. 6 insurrection. In the last weeks of Trump's administration, according to the new Senate Judiciary Committee majority report, the former president asked Richard Donoghue — then the Justice Department’s second-in-command — for his cell number so lawmakers concerned about the election could call him. Perry (R-Pa.) was one of the lawmakers who ended up with the principal associate deputy attorney general’s phone number.

The White House plans to announce the purchase of $1 billion of rapid, at-home tests today, which an official said would quadruple the availability of these tests by December. w/ @ddiamondhttps://t.co/OMPhU3lVd2 October 6, 2021

These Teens Got the COVID Vaccine Despite Hesitant Parents After visiting her pediatrician for an unrelated issue a while later, Calla’s doctor mentioned that she was eligible for the vaccine because of her restaurant hostessing job. Calla made an appointment to get her vaccine, full of relief and optimism. She says she couldn’t sleep the entire night before because she was thinking about the ways her life would change after being fully inoculated. The only place she could find an open appointment was in a town an hour away from where she lives. Her father took her – both to drive her to the appointment and to sign the consent form that would allow Calla to be vaccinated. Despite rising COVID infections in young people, not every teen’s parents are as supportive as Calla’s.

So after a pileup of deadlines in September, Congress has punted: - the debt cliff until December - a government shutdown until December - infrastructure/reconciliation until the end of the month October 6, 2021 Charles P Pierce/Esquire: Idaho's Palace Coup Is Like Game of Thrones If It Were Produced by OAN This is Republican politics in a shot glass. It began when Republican Governor Brad Little decided to go to the southern border so he could criticize the president on TV with a clutch of other Republican governors. Little has a border far closer to his home, but a trip to the southern border is part of the Stations of the Republican Cross these days, so Little left for Texas, leaving the state in the hands of Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. And that’s where our drama begins. First, McGeachin tried to send Idaho National Guard units to the border, an order that Little countermanded from, you know, the border. The head of the Idaho National Guard also told McGeachin to pound sand. Incredible nugget in this story. United Airlines received 20,000 applications for 2,000 flight attendant positions – a ratio HIGHER THAN BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. Americans *want* to work for companies with vaccine requirements. https://t.co/vSCYrapKop October 7, 2021 Adam Bass/Medium: What we have learned from DC media and why it has become so frustrating. The reality is that many Americans do not pay attention to legislative whatchamacallits, or parliamentarian doo-dads. In fact, many of them don’t pay attention to what's going on in DC at all. Most of them are thinking about their own personal lives and the lives of their local communities. Fair enough, if you live in a small town in Iowa or a big city in California, I doubt you have much input in DC. And yet……the media influence of DC is inescapable, like a black hole, and it never. goes. away. In fact, MOST media is centered around the Acela corridor, which refers to the train line between New York and DC. That is just one part of America, and yet it takes up almost ALL of our news stories. New from @reuters: One America News, the right-wing cable network that peddled 2020 election conspiracies, gets nearly all of its revenue from AT&T. https://t.co/4R7m4Qnkefpic.twitter.com/NyI4xQAkrN October 6, 2021 Nieman Reports: In an Era of Misinformation and Tracking Technology, Long-Held Journalism Norms Are Shifting Newsrooms are rethinking traditional ideas of neutrality, the use of invasive tracking data, and source relationships with law enforcement The Cleveland Plain Dealer recently declared they would be taking a fairly radical approach going forward. Editor Chris Quinn stated the paper would ignore false statements from U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel that the paper believed were ploys for attention. Mandel has promoted the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen and advocated rescinding Ohio’s mask mandate earlier in the pandemic. Publishing outright false claims by politicians only serves the politicians’ agenda, argues Quinn, and his newsroom would not be complicit. “They want to be debunked, they just want to be covered,” he says. “They loved every time we reported the election was stolen. They get what they want, they get their message out to the faithful … We don’t need to debunk that. It has been debunked. By giving it oxygen, it helps it flourish.” “There is not a single thing that we have learned about the former president's attempted coup that has made it seem less dangerous, less of a threat, or more benign. In fact, just the opposite,” says @chrislhayes. “It was a democratic near-death experience.” pic.twitter.com/DZtVLJsJC0 October 8, 2021 WaPo: Will you fall into the conspiracy theory rabbit hole?Take our quiz and find out. Who believes in conspiracy theories? Statistically speaking: almost everyone. A team of researchers recently showed several thousand Americans a list of 20 common conspiracy theories and asked if they believed them. These included false conspiracy theories about the John F. Kennedy assassination, 5G cellular wireless technology, Barack Obama’s birth certificate, covid-19 and climate change. The result: Nine in 10 Americans believed in at least one conspiracy theory. The study — led by Adam Enders of the University of Louisville and Joseph Uscinski of the University of Miami — surveyed a representative sample of 2,023 Americans in March 2020 and 2,015 more in October 2020. This article uses questions from their surveys to test your knowledge — and your credulity. So, can you tell fact from fiction, or will you fall down the rabbit hole? Scroll down to find out.

