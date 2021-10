Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 09:08 Hits: 9

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Russian independent newspaper Novaya gazeta's Editor in Chief Dmitry Muratov and Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.”

