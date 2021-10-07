Here's the real reason Trump didn't follow through with his 2020 plot has been exposed in new Senate report: analysis

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 23:30 Hits: 2

Citing the new Senate Judiciary Committee report on Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election, the Washington Post's Aaron Blake says that it reveals new details about the ex-president's alleged plot.

"The revelations include that a top ally in the DOJ, Jeffrey Clark, appeared to threaten and bargain with top DOJ officials to get them to release a letter legitimizing Trump's baseless voter fraud claims, and that Trump specifically lamented to then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen than Rosen would not help him 'overturn the election,'" Blake writes.

According to Blake, the Republican defense to the revelations basically amounts to, 'Yeah, but at least Trump didn't follow through with the plan," but there are several problems with this defense, one being that it "harkens back to what Republicans said about Trump's actions vis-a-vis Ukraine in his first impeachment — that yes, he moved to withhold aid from Ukraine if it didn't give him dirt on his political opponents, but that he ultimately relented."

Blake writes that it wasn't Trump's conscience that stopped the plot from going through, it was the fact that the plot fell apart. In other words, the reasoning wasn't "this is the wrong thing to do." It was, "this won't work."

"The other key point is that this plot was apparently very much set in motion," Blake writes. "While Trump never actually fired Rosen, it did get to the point where Clark, according to Rosen's testimony, literally told Rosen that's what had happened. The situation was only defused after Rosen demanded to actually get the news from the president."

Read the full article over at The Washington Post.

