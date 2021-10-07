CIA Creates Special Operations Center to Confront China

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 22:29 Hits: 2

Burns stressed that it is not the Chinese people, but the Chinese authorities, who pose the threat and said the new center "will provide an agency-wide response and unify the exceptional work the CIA is already doing against its key rival," according to a statement.

"CMC [China Mission Center] will further strengthen our collective work on the most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century, the increasingly hostile Chinese government," he said.

CIA creates center focused on China, reflecting country’s status as U.S.’s chief strategic adversary https://t.co/dqiuCQ8PSP October 7, 2021

In late July, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng lamented that relations between Beijing and Washington are "at an impasse" and accused the U.S. of wanting to turn China into an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from its own domestic problems and stifle the Asian country.

