Africa-France summit: Fresh voices and ideas for a new balance of power

France is trying to reshape its relationship with Africa. It’s all about new generations, new outlooks and a new balance of power. French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants every aspect of French-African ties to evolve past some still weighty colonial baggage. These fresh conversations need fresh voices. Ahead of a major Africa-France summit in the southern French city of Montpellier, hundreds of young leaders from across Africa have come to Paris to share their views with their French contemporaries.

