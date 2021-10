Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 08:27 Hits: 9

After a series of protests at the groceries delivery service, Gorillas workers claim working conditions have only gotten worse. But the company is sending a clear message to dissatisfied workers — strikers will be fired.

