Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 09:02 Hits: 10

The Nobel committee has announced that Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov will receive this year's prize. They were chosen " for their courageous fight for freedom of expression" in the face of authoritarian crackdowns.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/journalists-maria-ressa-and-dmitry-muratov-win-nobel-peace-prize/a-59444963?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf