Published on Friday, 08 October 2021

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in their countries.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211008-nobel-peace-prize-awarded-to-journalists-maria-ressa-and-dmitry-muratov