Macron seeks to rejuvenate relationship with Africa at revamped summit

Macron seeks to rejuvenate relationship with Africa at revamped summit French President Emmanuel Macron has invited hundreds of young people hailing from African "civil society" to attend an unprecedented Africa-France summit in the southern French city of Montpellier on Friday. France has framed the gathering as one meant to "provide a new foundation" for the relationship, but some African intellectuals have qualified the purported break with the past as little more than window dressing.

