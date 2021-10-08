Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 09:35 Hits: 12

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited hundreds of young people hailing from African "civil society" to attend an unprecedented Africa-France summit in the southern French city of Montpellier on Friday. France has framed the gathering as one meant to "provide a new foundation" for the relationship, but some African intellectuals have qualified the purported break with the past as little more than window dressing.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211008-macron-seeks-to-rejuvenate-relationship-with-africa-at-revamped-summit