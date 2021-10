Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 08:53 Hits: 12

MELAKA: Membership offers are pouring in from various component parties within the Pakatan Harapan to former Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/08/idris-haron-i-have-yet-to-decide-which-party-to-join