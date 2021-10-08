Jim Jordan rages at Dems for attacking Trump’s Big Lie: They think COVID went 'from a bat to a pangolin to Joe Rogan'

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 01:45 Hits: 4

This Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing on the election audit in Arizona's Maricopa County. According to a press release, the hearing is being called "to assess the election 'audit' in Maricopa County, Arizona, conducted by Cyber Ninjas, Inc., and how this and similar audits undermine public confidence in elections and threaten our democracy."

During the hearing, Ohio GOP. Rep. Jim Jordan took an opportunity to slam his Democratic colleagues for trying to hold Donald Trump and his allies accountable for the so-called "Big Lie" -- false claims about the 2020 election.

"How about all the lies the Democrats have told us over the last couple of years," Jordan said, adding those "lies" include the narrative about Russian collusion and "peaceful" racial justice protests, among others.

"Democrats told us COVID didn't start in a Chinese lab," he continued. "Nope, didn't start there -- it was a bat to a pangolin, to a hippopotamus, to Joe Rogan and we get bit -- no, no, no, Democrats for four years told us the 2016 election was stolen. They can investigate that for four years, we're not allowed to question some concerns we have about the 2020 election for four minutes, but they can investigate that for four years."

