Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 16:27 Hits: 2

German prosecutors are working to bring the last surviving Holocaust perpetrators to court. But what are the legal hurdles they need to clear? And why have they waited so long?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-holocaust-perpetrators-are-prosecuted-in-germany/a-59442228?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf