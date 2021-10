Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 17:16 Hits: 2

The European Commission says a request from the UNHCR to resettle 42,500 Afghans in the next five years is "doable" but down to individual EU member states.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-targets-on-afghan-resettlements-doable-says-eu-but-without-commitments/a-59441330?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf