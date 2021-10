Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 18:39 Hits: 2

Beijing has taken aim at its high-tech, energy and property sectors in recent months, spooking investors who were used to decades of unprecedented growth. How much self-inflicted pain can China's economy endure?

