Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 20:23 Hits: 2

Former Taliban commander Haji Najibullah is accused of killing US military personnel in 2008. The indictment comes on the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-charges-former-taliban-commander-with-killing-us-troops/a-59444067?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf