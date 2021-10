Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 21:21 Hits: 2

The country has finally dropped its opposition to a global tax reform brokered by the OECD in July. The revised corporate tax rate will only apply to large multinational companies

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ireland-agrees-to-increase-corporate-tax-rate-to-15/a-59443853?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf