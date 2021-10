Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

The electric carmaker will leave its headquarters in Silicon Valley for Austin. Musk is one of several tech bosses to have personally left California for states with less regulation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/elon-musk-says-tesla-is-moving-to-texas/a-59444340?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf