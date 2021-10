Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 02:50 Hits: 9

No life-threatening injuries have been reported and the USS Connecticut is in a "stable condition." The US Navy has launched an investigation into the incident.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-nuclear-submarine-hits-object-in-south-china-sea/a-59444571?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf