Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 11:03 Hits: 3

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature for his "uncompromising and compassionate" look at "the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee", the Nobel Committee announced on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211007-abdulrazak-gurnah-wins-2021-nobel-prize-in-literature