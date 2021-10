Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 12:10 Hits: 2

Russia will invite the Taliban to international talks on Afghanistan scheduled for October 20 in Moscow, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211007-russia-to-invite-taliban-to-international-talks-in-moscow-on-october-20