Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 14:57 Hits: 2

Russian authorities this week fired five senior prison officials and opened a series of criminal investigations after a rights group released testimonies and footage depicting what it described as orchestrated rape and torture in the country’s prisons.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211007-russia-fires-prison-officials-investigates-reports-of-systemic-abuse