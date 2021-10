Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 19:20 Hits: 2

France's Catholic Church has asked for "forgiveness" after a devastating report this week laid bare the "systemic" sexual abuse of children by clergymen. But how and when will the tens of thousands of victims be compensated for the abuse they suffered?

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211007-how-and-when-will-france-s-catholic-church-compensate-victims-of-systemic-child-abuse