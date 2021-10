Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 00:57 Hits: 7

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved legislation to temporarily raise the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt limit and avoid the risk of a historic default later this month, but it put off until early December a decision on a longer-lasting remedy.

