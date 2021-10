Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 03:39 Hits: 9

Bahrain, Russia and other members of the U.N. Human Rights Council pushed through a vote on Thursday to shut down the body's war crimes investigations in Yemen, in a stinging defeat for Western states who sought to keep the mission going.

