Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 07:56 Hits: 16

KUALA LUMPUR: Deloitte Malaysia’s inclusion into EU tax watch list is nothing to panic about, says Tan Hooi Beng, International Tax Leader of Deloitte Malaysia. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2021/10/08/deloitte-nothing-to-panic-about-malaysias-inclusion-into-eu-tax-watch-list