TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) made no mention of reviewing financial income tax in its campaign platform for the Oct.31 general elections, a draft obtained by Reuters showed. Read full story

