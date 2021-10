Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 14:09 Hits: 1

As the latest James Bond movie “No Time To Die” is released, the Monitor’s film critic considers what kind of big-screen spy today’s world really needs.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Movies/2021/1007/No-Time-To-Die-offers-Bond-fun-but-what-s-next-for-007?icid=rss