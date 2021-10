Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 16:58 Hits: 1

On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Texas law that restricts abortions for women who are more than six weeks pregnant. But, access may still be limited as clinics await a more permanent decision. Here’s a look at the legal road ahead.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/1007/Texas-pauses-abortion-law.-What-s-next-for-residents-clinics?icid=rss