Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 17:18 Hits: 1

Foreign tourists will be able to apply for a visa starting October 15 - the first time since March 2020 COVID lockdown.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/7/india-to-reopen-to-tourism-as-covid-19-travel-ban-lifts