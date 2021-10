Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 11:41 Hits: 1

With the Supreme Court's public approval sinking to a new low, it is understandable that its members are publicly insisting on their objectivity and high-mindedness. But an institution that is elite by design should be wary of dabbling in populist politics.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/supreme-court-public-approval-in-context-by-eric-posner-2021-10