McConnell scrapes together enough votes to avoid blowing up economy, debt ceiling filibuster stopped

Republicans were in total disarray Thursday after leader Mitch McConnell blinked and decided to allow a floor vote on saving the country from economic disaster by raising the debt limit. McConnell made that decision but apparently didn’t do a vote count beforehand. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled the vote for 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Within an hour of the vote, it’s not at all clear that McConnell can pull it off.

It’s not very often that he has this problem. His fellow Republicans are always in lockstep with him, unless he gives them special permission to “vote their conscience” if they’re Susan Collins or Lisa Murkowski. But McConnell had a tough time Thursday getting the 10 votes necessary to break a filibuster. His members were filibustering him—even his leadership team.

I just spoke to @SenJohnThune w @burgessev The No. 2 in Senate R leadership was noncommittal on voting for cloture to cut off debt limit debate. I said “you’re in leadership.” Thune laughed. “That’s correct. For better or worse, that comes with certain expectations.” October 7, 2021

McConnell had to have two private meetings to try to twist the necessary arms. Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski was the lone volunteer to say aloud before the vote that she would support it. “I’m not willing to let this train go off the cliff,” she said.

The Trumpiest among them were apoplectic. Case in point, one Lindsey Graham.

Lindsey Graham claims “Republicans are folding” on the debt limit to protect Manchin and Sinema’s support for the filibuster. “The argument made yesterday was that this may be more pressure than two Democrat senators can stand regarding changing the filibuster rules,” he says. October 7, 2021

Democrats were ready to step up with some advice for McConnell.

I hear Senate Republican leaders are having real trouble whipping the votes they need to live up to the agreement Mitch McConnell made on the debt ceiling. Maybe they should start with these 33 Senators who recently voted to raise the debt ceiling when a Republican was president: pic.twitter.com/T0BoxbWLxW October 7, 2021

McConnell clearly misread his conference—and his influence on them versus Trump’s, who attacked McConnell for conceding to Democrats to, you know, save the global economy. Trump really does rule their world.

