News Roundup: Senate report details Trump's efforts to nullify election; more debt chaos

In the news today: Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced yesterday that his party will not stand in the way of postponing the current debt ceiling fight until December. Finding at least nine other Republicans willing to go along with that announcement, however, proved a challenge, and a filibuster scuttling the deal was avoided today by only the narrowest of margins. Also in the Senate, a near-400-page report from the Senate Judiciary Committee details Donald Trump’s many, many actions to pressure his Department of Justice into overturning the 2020 presidential election. And a judge has suspended the Texas anti-abortion “bounty hunter” law, but that victory isn’t expected to last long.

Here’s some of what you may have missed:

• McConnell scrapes together enough votes to avoid blowing up economy, debt ceiling filibuster stopped

• New Senate report lays out Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in frightening detail

• Judge suspends Texas abortion bounty hunter law in fiery opinion, but now far-right courts take over

• Portland invasion by Trump’s DHS goons was an incompetent shambles, internal review finds

• ‘I know where you live; I’ll be visiting you’: Hospital workers face daily threats and violence

Community Spotlight:

• Senate Report On Trump’s Efforts To Use The DOJ To Steal The Election: Findings And Recommendations

• The Language of Emotions and Why It Should Matter to Democratic Leaders

Also trending from the community:

• If the Trump bunch defy subpoenas and you know they will, if not charged, then we have no law

• I’m with Joe Manchin—I don’t want to live in an entitlement society

